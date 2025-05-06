Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Orsha, Belarus

1 property total found
Restaurant 138 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Restaurant 138 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
A cozy and profitable cafe in the city center is for sale (Komsomolskaya St. 16). 40 seats, …
$82,233
