Offices for Sale in Orsha, Belarus

3 properties total found
Office 841 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 841 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 841 m²
Number of floors 2
Vitebsk branch of RUE « Institute for Real Estate and Evaluation » Middle -explosion open…
$21,237
Office 3 500 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 3 500 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 3 500 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse complex with a total area of ​​3500 sq.m. is for sale. located on a plot of 64.3…
$660,000
Office 426 m² in Orsha, Belarus
Office 426 m²
Orsha, Belarus
Area 426 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a multifunctional, modern office (READY BUSINESS) with a total area of ​​426.2 s…
$140,000
