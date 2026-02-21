Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Opsauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
We offer a country estate near the lake (second line - 2 minutes walk to the shore) in the p…
$35,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go