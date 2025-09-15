Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Opsauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Opsauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 3 600 m² in Opsa, Belarus
Investment 3 600 m²
Opsa, Belarus
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 3
An offer for investors.A unique object in the heart of the Braslav Lakes National ParkA comp…
$99,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go