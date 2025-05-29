Residential quarter Kompleks

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The main advantages and technical characteristics of Maestro Deluxe Residences:
70 meters to the new metro station Bogushevich Square.
Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.
Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2.
Large panoramic windo…
Planned deadline: Q3 2023
Free layout, energy-saving home, step-by-step accessibility of shops, schools, kindergartens.
Cost m2:
1 km on the ground floor without finishing - 1.800 rubles. for m2
1 km on the ground floor with construction finishes - 2000 rubles. for m2
…
< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positiv…