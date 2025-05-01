Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nesvizh District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nesvizh District, Belarus

Nyasvizh
6
Lanski selski Savet
5
Nasvizski selski Savet
3
House Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
House in Kazly, Belarus
House
Kazly, Belarus
Area 87 m²
I will sell a large, warm and cozy house with furniture. The house has four large spacious r…
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Lipski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lipski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$15,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque city of Nesvizh, where history and nature are intertwined in a harmonious…
$63,500
Leave a request
House in Zaazere, Belarus
House
Zaazere, Belarus
Area 90 m²
In the suburbs of Nesvizh, in ag. Zaozero, sold a large wooden house built in 1960. Zaozerye…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Slaukava, Belarus
House
Slaukava, Belarus
Area 75 m²
I sell a house in the village of Slavkovo, Nesvizh district. Nesvizh is 5 km away. The house…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Garadzejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadzejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
In the village of curly, 8 km from Nesvizh a good residential building is sold. a wooden h…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 113 m²
House in the center of the cultural capital - the city of Nesvizh! ❤️ The main advantage of …
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 200 m²
In the picturesque city of Nesvizh, where history and nature intertwine in a harmonious danc…
$63,500
Leave a request
House in Lavonavicy, Belarus
House
Lavonavicy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Cozy house near Nesvizh ❤️ A great option for those looking for space, silence, clean air an…
$19,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 250 m²
For sale an excellent 2-storey brick cottage with an attic in the city. Nesvizh, on Grape St…
$74,000
Leave a request
House in Alba, Belarus
House
Alba, Belarus
Area 84 m²
A house in a picturesque corner of nature a kilometer from Nesvizh! ❤️ For sale is a wonderf…
$11,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Cozy cottage 2 km from Nesvizh ❤️A neat, cozy cottage with a well-groomed plot in a pictures…
$14,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 83 m²
$24,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sejlavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sejlavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place located on a plot of 19 acres,where you can enjoy fres…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Uzanka, Belarus
House
Uzanka, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A farm is sold in the village of Nazivizhsky District, 90 km from the Moscow Ring Road. Ho…
$22,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Pagarelcy, Belarus
3 room house
Pagarelcy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in the village of Sloboda, Nesvizhsky district for a year -round residence w…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
House for sale 5 km from Nesvizh! ❤️Cozy and spacious house just 5 km from Nesvizh! Address:…
$14,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Lań, Belarus
House
Lań, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The house is sold in ag. The doe of the Nesvizh district.   The rural atmosphere and the b…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Lavonavicy, Belarus
House
Lavonavicy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good residential house with all amenities in the village of Leonovichi of Nesvizh…
$28,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Nesvizh District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go