Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nesvizh District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Nesvizh District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale 3-room apartment in Nesvizh! Address: Nesvizh, 17 September, 4 Floor: 2/3Year of co…
$55,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nesvizh District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go