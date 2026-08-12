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Apartments for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Marjina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Marjina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment on the 1st high floor in a two-storey brick house in Mar…
$34,892
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