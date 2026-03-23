Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navapolatsk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Navapolatsk, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Navapolatsk, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Navapolatsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale a house in a picturesque place on the shore of the lake with its access to it.Locat…
$102,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go