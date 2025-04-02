Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navamysski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 953 m² in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 953 m²
Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 953 m²
Number of floors 2
In the former master's estate in the village of Staraya Mysh, Baranovichi district, Brest re…
$500,000
