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Houses with garden for sale in Navajelnia, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Navaelnya, Belarus
House
Navaelnya, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale a residential house at the address Novoyolnya, (Dyatlovsky district), Novoyolnenska…
$12,596
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House in Navaelnya, Belarus
House
Navaelnya, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale a residential house at the address Novoyolnya, (Dyatlovsky district), Novoyolnenska…
$12,596
Leave a request
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Properties features in Navajelnia, Belarus

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