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Houses for sale in Navajelnia, Belarus

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1 property total found
House in Navaelnya, Belarus
House
Navaelnya, Belarus
Area 35 m²
A house with a land plot is for sale, located on the outskirts of the urban village of Novoe…
$15,500
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