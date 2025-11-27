Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

1 property total found
Hotel 814 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
UP UP
Hotel 814 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 814 m²
Number of floors 3
$290,000
