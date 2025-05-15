Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navadvorski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 16 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Warehouse 16 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Floor 1/1
In Bolshoe Stiklevo (2.5 km outside the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev direction) the following p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go