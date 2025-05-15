Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navadvorski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 221 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Shop 221 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Floor 3/14
In the trade and administrative building at the address Novodvorsky s/s 40, located directly…
Price on request
