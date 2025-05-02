Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Office 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Office 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Office 2 480 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 480 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 480 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of production and storage facilitiesAddress: Minsiy district, Novodvorsky c / s, 4A, di…
$2,11M
