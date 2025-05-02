Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navadvorski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
7
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Manufacture 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 750 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 750 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern, profitable production in Minsk (Shabana industrial zone) is for sale!Specialization:…
$155,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go