Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Narowlya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Narowlya, Belarus

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Narowlya, Belarus
1 room apartment
Narowlya, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 1-room apartment in Narovlya, on Makarenko street, 9. The apartment is locat…
$10,398
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go