Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Nacauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Nacauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 58 m² in Rusinavicy, Belarus
Manufacture 58 m²
Rusinavicy, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital buildings for warehouse space in Rusinovichi, located on a plot of 0.385 hectares, a…
$62,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go