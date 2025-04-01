Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Myory
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Myory, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 127 m² in Myory, Belarus
Shop 127 m²
Myory, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
The historical center of the city. Separately standing building in the central square. A new…
$30,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes