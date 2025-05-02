Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miory District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Miory District, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Myory, Belarus
House
Myory, Belarus
Area 197 m²
A great cottage is sold in one of the picturesque places of Belarus in Miora. a picturesqu…
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Miory District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go