Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miory District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Miory District, Belarus

Perabrodski selski Savet
3
6 properties total found
House in Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale unfinished cottage on the shore of Lake ObsternoYour canvas to create a unique proj…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Pavacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pavacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy house on the shore of Lake Ortsy, with a total area of 106…
$73,900
Leave a request
Room in Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
Number of floors 3
It is proposed to sell an incomplete building on the shore of Lake Obstroyno a place where…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Myory, Belarus
House
Myory, Belarus
Area 197 m²
A great cottage is sold in one of the picturesque places of Belarus in Miora. a picturesqu…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perabrodski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 664 m²
A unfinished cottage is sold on the shore of the lake, a canvas for creating a unique projec…
$220,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Myory, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Myory, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an excellent cottage in one of the most picturesque places of Belarus in Miora.I…
$110,000
Leave a request

Property types in Miory District

houses

Properties features in Miory District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go