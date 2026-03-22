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Apartments for sale in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 room apartment in Muchaviec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muchaviec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
Code 06326: Buying this property - you do not pay the agency commission!On sale 2-room apart…
$25,800
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