Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Moracki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Moracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Morac, Belarus
3 room apartment
Morac, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 3-room apartment in the best agro-town of Kletsky district with developed infrastru…
$11,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Moracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes