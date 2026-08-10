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Residential properties for sale in Mizevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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2 properties total found
House in Mizevicy, Belarus
House
Mizevicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
At the beginning. Mizhevichi, which is located 15 km from Slonim, is sold neat, strong, wood…
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Mizevicy, Belarus
House
Mizevicy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
At the beginning. Mizhevichi, which is located 15 km from Slonim, is sold neat, strong, wood…
$7,500
Leave a request
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Properties features in Mizevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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