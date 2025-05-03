Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Misavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Misavicki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Misavicy, Belarus
House
Misavicy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Accommodated and comfortable residential building with a total area of 141.4 m2. Festive hal…
$25,000
