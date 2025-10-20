Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mirski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Mir, Belarus
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
New cottage, 2 floors with an exploited flat roof overlooking the Mir Castle, the interior i…
$900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mirski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go