Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mir
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Mir, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 684 m² in Mir, Belarus
Shop 684 m²
Mir, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 684 m²
Floor 1/1
A store of 683.7 m2 in GP MIR 87 km from Minsk, Korelich district, Grodno region is sold. In…
$180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes