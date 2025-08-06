Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Cottage

Monthly rent of cottages in Minsk, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
4th Brest Lane, 14The house with a convenient asphalted entrance is located in the vicinity …
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go