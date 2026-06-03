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Houses with garage for sale in Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
Area 127 m²
The estate is located in a protected area in the village of Mikolaivshchyna, Stolbtsovsky di…
$95,000
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Properties features in Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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