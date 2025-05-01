Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mikalaeuscynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mikalaeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
Area 55 m²
In the homeland of Y. Kolas, with fascinating views of the river Neman, a house with all com…
$19,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mikalaeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go