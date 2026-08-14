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Cottages with garden for sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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Cottage in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 282 m²
Spacious cottage 282 m2 in ag. Mihanovichi Capital brick cottage for a large family only 12 …
$301,042
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Properties features in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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