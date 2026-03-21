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Offices for Sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

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1 property total found
Office 3 662 m² in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 3 662 m²
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 662 m²
Number of floors 1
retail premises, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi total area: 3661.9 m2 Land plots (permane…
$1,59M
VAT
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