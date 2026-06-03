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Houses with garden for sale in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Home of the dream on the river coast - live where nature begins For sale is an exclusive res…
$130,000
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