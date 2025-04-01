Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miazanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
$160,000
House in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
The complex consists of: the landlord is 200+m, the bath 50m, the guest house is 80m, the ga…
$160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique recreation center is sold, located in the picturesque corner of Belarus, in the hor…
$160,000
House in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
In connection with the departure to the permanent residence, the Belarusian estate is being …
$8,500
House in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
$160,000
Properties features in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

