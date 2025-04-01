Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miazanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique recreation center is sold, located in the picturesque corner of Belarus, in the hor…
$160,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes