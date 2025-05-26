Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Miadzielski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house with a view of the oz is for sale. Meat! A house surrounded by nature on the shore o…
$14,000
