Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mazejkauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mazejkauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Mazejkava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazejkava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer to your attention a spacious 3-room apartment, with a view of the lake, a “Moscow” …
$18,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mazejkauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go