Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Matykalski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 264 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 264 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Multifunctional building owned by.Koverdyaki of the Brest region with a total area of 263.8 …
$200,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 494 m² in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 494 m²
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 494 m²
Production and warehouse premises (name - warehouse - workshop) in ownership in the village …
$88,888
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go