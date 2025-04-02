Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Masty
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Masty, Belarus

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 3 600 m² in Masty, Belarus
Manufacture 3 600 m²
Masty, Belarus
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 3
on sale — Property complex (production base on Kovnalnaya St., 17 in Moscow). It is: — Admi…
$148,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes