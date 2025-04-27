Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
48
Cyscinski selski Savet
4
Radaskovicki selski Savet
3
Radashkovichy
3
3 properties total found
Apartment in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent half house of 80 sq.m. with divided own plot and bath. ❤️This house is a wonderful…
$27,900
Apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a blocked apartment building stylish cozy apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. Vazgely, …
$36,000
Apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half a house in a blocked apartment building with a garage! ❤️ Half a house is for sale in a…
$25,500
Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
