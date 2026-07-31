Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lyscycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Buying this object, the buyer does not pay the agency commission!For sale a residential hous…
$100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go