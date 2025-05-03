Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lukski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Lukski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Luki, Belarus
House
Luki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
A brick house with high ceilings is sold, with two entrances. For permanent residence with d…
$11,200
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lukski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go