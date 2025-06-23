Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Manufacture

Monthly rent of industrial premises in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 392 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 392 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a room with an area of 391.6 square meters. m, located in the tra…
$2,350
per month
Manufacture 1 394 m² in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 1 394 m²
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 1 394 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a warehouse at the address: Minsk region, Minsk district, Lugovoslobodskay…
Price on request
