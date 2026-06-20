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Сommercial property in Lyubcha, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 769 m² in Lyubcha, Belarus
Commercial property 769 m²
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 769 m²
Number of floors 2
Purpose - Administrative and utility building. Year of construction: 1959. Total area: 769.5…
$8,003
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Commercial property 770 m² in Lyubcha, Belarus
Commercial property 770 m²
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 2
Purpose - The building is administrative and economic. Year of construction 1959. Total area…
$8,081
Leave a request
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