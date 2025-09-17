Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Losnicki sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse 1 139 m² in Navasady, Belarus
Warehouse 1 139 m²
Navasady, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 139 m²
Floor 1/1
An unfinished capital structure is for sale! Electric power was carried out with the possibi…
$220,000
