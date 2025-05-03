Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Losnicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Losnicki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Manufacture 5 638 m² in Losnica, Belarus
Manufacture 5 638 m²
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 5 638 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale administrative and utility premises with an area of ​​5637 sq. m, 0.6326 ha of land…
$59,500
