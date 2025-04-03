Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lipski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lipski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lipski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
In the village of Zavitaya, 8 km from Nesvizh, a good residential house is for sale. The hou…
$12,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lipski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes