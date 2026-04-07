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Houses for sale in Lieliukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Lieliukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieliukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a cozy house from a bar with a bath and a plot of 25 acres in walking distance of t…
$40,000
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