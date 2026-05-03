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Manufacture Buildings in Lida, Belarus

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2 properties total found
Manufacture 315 m² in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture 315 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale garage for trucks in the city of Lida (the area of the old South town) Advantages: …
$125,563
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Manufacture 1 200 m² in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture 1 200 m²
Lida, Belarus
Area 1 200 m²
A fully functioning woodworking plant is sold. Fully staffed production with equipment, work…
$350,000
VAT
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